3 hours ago

Renowned journalist, Kwami Sefa Kayi has backed his colleague, Afia Pokua saying she will not put out anything unverified.

Vim Lady as she is popularly called received some flak after debunking reports that Health Minister, Kweku Agyemang-Manu has been infected with COVID-19.

In a post on social media, she indicated that she "spoke to the Minister of Health. He says he’s fine and doesn’t have COVID but only needed rest and his usual medication.”

However, President Akufo-Addo in his eleventh address to the country contradicted this and rather confirmed that the Dormaa Central MP indeed has been infected and responding to treatment.

Some critics, therefore, started questioning Vim Lady's post; accusing her of fabricating the report of her interaction. Some even dared the broadcaster to show proof of the said conversation with the Health Minister by making public an audio of the interview.

However, Kwami Sefa Kayi reacting to a text message on his show 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Monday, said until proven otherwise, "I stand with Afia..."

According to him, "Afia Pokuaa is not that reckless; so I stand with her too; I don't think she would have gone out just on her own volition to do that (claim she has spoken to the Health Minister). Until otherwise proven, I stand with Afia Pokuaa".