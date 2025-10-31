57 minutes ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has thrown down a challenge to the contractor of the Lightwave Health Information Management System (LHIMS), declaring that he will resign immediately if there is any evidence that he demanded or accepted money in connection with the project.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam morning show, Mr. Akandoh said, “If he has any evidence to show that I, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, have demanded even one Ghana cedi from him, I will step down immediately. Let him bring it out, and I will resign.”

He reiterated his innocence, stressing that the corruption allegations against him are completely baseless. “If there is any proof that I have taken money from him since I assumed office as Health Minister, I will resign without hesitation. These allegations are false and unfounded,” he said.

Mr. Akandoh acknowledged that public officials are often targets of unverified accusations but said he remains undeterred. “If you are in public office, some of these things will come. I am prepared for worse than this. But I stand firm that I have done nothing wrong,” he stated.

The controversy stems from tensions with the LHIMS contractor, whom the Minister has accused of deliberately shutting down the health data platform after disagreements over a new service maintenance agreement.

Reaffirming his commitment to integrity and transparency, Mr. Akandoh assured Ghanaians that he would continue to oversee the nation’s health projects responsibly and in the public interest.