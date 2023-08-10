3 hours ago

Healthcare workers in the Greater Accra Region are urging the government to establish an insurance programme for those who are carrying out their duties.

They are also requesting incentive packages for staff working in remote areas to boost their commitment to healthcare services.

Reverend Dr. Ebenezer Asiamah, the Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Directors of Health, emphasized these points during the presentation of awards to more than 5,000 frontline and allied health workers in the region.

“I would ask that the President should still consider health workers and the good things we are doing… We don’t even have an insurance policy for health workers. There’s no insurance policy, we sacrifice daily, and our motto says ‘your health our concern’ so for our health, who is concerned? It is a question and I believe the president will hear us. If I’m now going to a deprived place and I know I won’t pay water and light bills, there’s accommodation, free transportation, I will sacrifice a young nurse or doctor or any profession to serve a number of years,” the Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Directors of Health appealed.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey pledged to collaborate with the sector minister to address these concerns.

“I know that the President has talked about these incentives by way of motivating hose in the health sector and other disciplines. So we will convey same through the minister of health to the President. It will be no news to the president because he has plans of that nature. It is on that we have to pray and bring our economy back,” Mr. Quartey assured.

Source: citifmonline