Heart of Lions’ Head Coach, Bashir Hayford, has been adjudged NASCO Coach of the Month for September following his exceptional leadership and tactical excellence on the touchline.

The experienced coach guided his side through a flawless month, during which they remained unbeaten, securing three remarkable victories. Under his stewardship, Heart of Lions demonstrated resilience and consistency, displaying one of the best all-round performances in the league during the month.

Coach Bashir’s team scored a joint league-high six goals and conceded just one, a record reflecting both attacking efficiency and defensive discipline. His tactical awareness and ability to get the best out of his players played a pivotal role in Heart of Lions’ strong start to the campaign.

His outstanding performance saw him beat two highly respected contenders — Mas-Ud Didi Dramani of Hearts of Oak and Nurudeen Amadu, the 2023/24 league-winning coach of Karela United — to claim the top honour.

A closer look at his results for the month paints a clear picture of his influence and effectiveness. The Lions opened their season with a hard-fought 1–0 win over Dreams FC at Kpando, setting the tone for the weeks ahead.

They followed up with a dominant 4–1 away victory against Eleven Wonders, showcasing their attacking prowess and composure on the road. To cap off an impressive month, they recorded another narrow but crucial 1–0 home win over Bechem United, maintaining their unbeaten run.

For his outstanding achievements and tactical brilliance throughout September, Coach Bashir Hayford will be rewarded with a 43-inch NASCO digital satellite television and a NASCO double-door refrigerator.

Source: www.ghanafa.org