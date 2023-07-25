1 hour ago

Kpando Heart of Lions, Nations FC, Koforidua Semper FI and Eleven Wonders have been paired in Group A of the 2023 Division One League Super Cup.

Heart of Lions and Nations FC who have qualified for the betPawa Premier League will use the off season tournament to prepare for the elite League while Sempe FI and Eleven Wonders also play in the competition in readiness for the Access Bank Division One League.

In Group B - former Champions Skyy FC who won the maiden edition in 2021, will play Premier League returnees Bofoakwa Tano, Young Apostles and Nzema Kotoko.

The third edition of the Division One League Super Cup is scheduled for the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports complex, Abrankese from Friday, August 18 to Friday, September 01, 2023.

Skyy FC won the maiden edition in 2021 before Liberty Professionals (now Hohoe United FC) beat Nsoatreman FC to lift the title in 2022.