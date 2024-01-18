1 hour ago

In a dramatic turn of events, Reuben Hennessy scored in added time to secure a 2-2 draw for Heart of Lions against champions Medeama SC in their outstanding Ghana Premier League game on Wednesday.

Medeama SC had taken the lead with Bernardinho Tetteh's goal in the 44th minute.

They extended their lead through a Reuben Hennessy own goal in the 72nd minute, seemingly on course for a 2-1 win.

However, Ebenezer Abban pulled one back for Heart of Lions with an 80th-minute penalty.

Medeama SC continued to dominate play, seeking a third goal, but Hennessy, who had earlier scored an own goal, redeemed himself.

In the 94th minute, he headed home the equalizer from Ishmael Addo’s free kick, securing a late draw and breaking the hearts of Medeama SC.

The draw leaves Medeama SC in 8th place with 25 points, while Heart of Lions remains at the bottom of the table with 15 points.