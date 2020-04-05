53 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghanaian powerhouse, Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Frederick Moore has disclosed that his outfit will employ a new assistant coach to trainer Edward Nii Odoom soon.

The Phobians have been without an assistant coach since Odoom was promoted following the sacking of Kim Tyron Grant after the opening day defeat to Berekum Chelsea in the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League.

The former assistant trainer has been the one who is mostly seen dishing out tactical and technical advice from the Hearts of Oak dugout since Grant's departure.

But speaking on the subject matter, Frederick Moore assured the fans the club will appoint a new assistant very soon.

“Assistant coach we will get one, we will get one very soon,” adding that; “we want to make sure that we get the best assistant coach that we can have so the board will not be in a rush to appointing anybody.

“The head coach is aware of the work that is going on behind the scene to get him the best support that he can get.” he made this revelation during a recent interview with Accra based Asempa FM.

The Ghana Premier League has been halted following the government’s directive to ban all public activities due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.