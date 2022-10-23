40 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak has appointed Bernard Nana Adu Gyebi as the acting General Manager of the club.

He joins the phobians after stints with Medeama SC where he served as the Business Development Manager and Special Assistant to club owner Moses Armah Parker.

"The Board of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club PLC has appointed Mr. Bernard Nana Adu Gyebi to the position of Acting General Manager of the Club, effective Friday, October 21, 2022.

His appointment is the first step in the reorganization of the management of the Club. The reorganization will eventually end the involvement of non-executive directors in day-to-day management." the club announced

Ghanaian based in the UK, a Founder of Linked Sports Business College, Linked Sports Foundation UK/GH, Linked Business Company Ltd UK and Ghana. He completed his basic school in Ghana and completed his Undergraduate programme at Buckinghamshire New University, a graduate degree holder in Sports Business, Sports Retailing and Merchandising, (UCFB Wembley) and doing his master research in Education studies at Suffolk University England. Bernard also holds England FA Coaching qualifications, England FA Referee license and various qualifications in Sports; Safeguarding young athletes’ qualification, England FA Welfare qualification, England FA First Aid and Emergency qualifications, Scouting, Talen ID and Video Analyst qualification.

In additional qualifications, Bernard also holds qualifications and experience in the Health Industry and security, cyber and business intelligence operation and analysis.

Bernard worked with international football organisations such as British Soccer, Colchester Villa, Colchester United, America Challenger Sports as a youth development coach, and England FA at Wembley Stadium as Fans engagement and Entertainment event manager and he has managed a team of staff for a high profile England FA national and international Football events at Wembley Stadium, namely; FA Cup Final, UEFA Champion’s league, EPL Games, England National Football team home games, including the NFL games at Wembley stadium.

Bernard’s extensive football working experience is not limited to international, he also has over 20 years of knowledge in Ghana football, Colts, divisions and have worked with Ghana Football Association technical directorate on international coaching license verifications before, he possesses the skills and knowledge essential for Managing Sports Organizations, Sports Governance, sports Marketing-Sponsorship, Sports Entrepreneurship, Store Design Visual, sports retailing and Merchandising.

Bernard played football in Ghana from Colts, Kotobabi Power Lines FC, Kawule babies, BT international Accra including Tema Hearts Babies. Injury truncated his career, therefore Bernard established Colts and division 3 football team called Total Sports Academy, at Ga East District football club for over 10 years, from 2000 to 2010, and he later join his family in the UK in 2010, he bought a second division club at Western Region-Takoradi Great Obiri FC and he Changed the name to Oil City Sporting Club