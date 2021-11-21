2 hours ago

Defending Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak are in Obuasi for their league game against AshGold SC with a 24 man squad.

Hearts of Oak have been a pale shadow of themselves compared to the form they showed in the run up to winning the league last season.

The phobians are still in search of their first win for the season after three matches and will be hoping they can change that when they face the miners on Sunday afternoon.

AshGold have themselves not fared any better as they have four points after three matches and have sacked their coach.

Below is Hearts of Oak squad list for the game:

Goalkeepers

Richard Attah

Richmond Ayi

Richard Baidoo

Ben Mensah

Defenders:

Fatawu Mohammed

Mohammed Alhassan

Nuru Sulley

James Serwonu

Sumaila Larry

Raddy Ovouka

Robert Addo Sowah

Midfielders:

Emmanuel Nettey

Frederick Ansah Botchway

Ibrahim Salifu

Salim Adams

Ushau Adams

Forwards:

Isaac Mensah

Victor Aidoo

Afriyie Barnieh

Kofi Kordzi

Isaac Agyenim Boateng

Patrick Razak

Benjamin Yorke

Enock Asubonteng