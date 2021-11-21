Defending Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak are in Obuasi for their league game against AshGold SC with a 24 man squad.
Hearts of Oak have been a pale shadow of themselves compared to the form they showed in the run up to winning the league last season.
The phobians are still in search of their first win for the season after three matches and will be hoping they can change that when they face the miners on Sunday afternoon.
AshGold have themselves not fared any better as they have four points after three matches and have sacked their coach.
Below is Hearts of Oak squad list for the game:
Goalkeepers
Richard Attah
Richmond Ayi
Richard Baidoo
Ben Mensah
Defenders:
Fatawu Mohammed
Mohammed Alhassan
Nuru Sulley
James Serwonu
Sumaila Larry
Raddy Ovouka
Robert Addo Sowah
Midfielders:
Emmanuel Nettey
Frederick Ansah Botchway
Ibrahim Salifu
Salim Adams
Ushau Adams
Forwards:
Isaac Mensah
Victor Aidoo
Afriyie Barnieh
Kofi Kordzi
Isaac Agyenim Boateng
Patrick Razak
Benjamin Yorke
Enock Asubonteng
Comments