18 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have completed the transfer of former Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwaah.

The versatile defender joins the phobians on a two year contract after departing Aduana Stars as a free agent in December.

Hearts have beaten off stiff competition from Medeama SC who were in deep negotiations with the player's entourage while former side Aduana Stars, Legon Cities and Ashgold were all interested in the lanky defender.

Amankwaah went on a two week trial in Azerbaijan but things did not go according to plans so has returned home to continue with his career.

The phobians are hopeful his capture will steady their backline which has been shaky at times this season as the former WAFA defender is adept at playing as a center back and also as a right full back.

Hearts will announce his capture and unveil the player before the start of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

Amankwaah is the second signing for the club after Ibrahim Salifu joined the Rainbow club from Techiman Eleven Wonders.