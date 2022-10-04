2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak on Tuesday afternoon engaged second-tier side Tudu Mighty Jets in a friendly game ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup first leg match against AS Real Bamako.

The phobians won the game by a slender 1-0 win in the match played at the Madina astroturf Park.

Newly appointed assistant coach David Ocloo who is the interim coach named a strong Hearts of Oak lineup that had all he big boys.

With Richmond Ayi, Caleb Amankwah, Robert Addo, Konadu Yiadom, Fatawu Mohammed, Enoch Asubonteng, Daniel Kordie, Suraj Seidu, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Cameroonian striker Junior Kaaba named as the starting eleven.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh headed the ball into the net from an Asubonteng cross to give Hearts the lead and only goal of the game.

Hearts had a lot of chances to have increased the tally with chances falling to Suraj Seidu, Junior Kaaba and Enoch Asubonteng who all missed them.

The phobians chanced the lineup with a lot of changes as the likes of Zakaria Yakubu, Mohammed Alhassan, Rashid Okine, Samuel Inkoom, Gladson Awako, Kwadwo Obeng Junior, Salifu Ibrahim, Otanga Geordon and Eric Esso were all introduced into the game.

Players who are returning from injury like Richard Attah, Prince Darmang, Linda Mtange, Gideon Asante and Amankwah Baafi were all given some minutes under their belt.

Hearts of Oak will play against ASR Bamako in Mali on Saturday, 8th October, 2022 in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup.