1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana's renowned football clubs, has experienced a decline in performance in recent years, and Frank Nelson Nwokolo, a member of the club's board, attributes this downfall to the frequent changes in the technical department.

Apart from a brief period of success under former coach Samuel Boadu, the team has struggled to replicate their dominance of the early 2000s, which saw them clinch prestigious trophies, including the CAF Confederations Cup.

The club's disappointing campaigns in recent times have been a cause for concern. Last season, they finished 12th in the Ghana Premier League, narrowly avoiding relegation on the final day of the season.

Throughout the league, Hearts of Oak recorded 12 wins, 10 draws, and 12 defeats. Additionally, they suffered elimination from both the CAF Confederations Cup and the FA Cup.

Nelson Nwokolo responded to the club's troubling situation by pointing out the instability in the technical department as a major contributing factor.

“One of the most interesting challenges that we had was that our technical department has not been stable. There has been a lot of change in our technical department from Papic (Kosta) and then we get Matic (Slavko) I mean there’s been a lot of change in our technical department and I can just always guarantee you a team with such a shaky situation, always finds instability at its doorstep.”

He highlighted the frequent changes in coaching staff, mentioning the transition from Papic (Kosta) to Matic (Slavko), which has created an uncertain environment within the team.

According to Nwokolo, such a shaky situation in the technical department inevitably leads to instability within the team itself.

The tenure of head coach Samuel Boadu was abruptly ended following Hearts of Oak's triumph in the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup during the 2020/21 season.

This decision was prompted by a slow start to the subsequent season. Serbian coach Slavko Matic was appointed as Boadu's replacement but failed to make a positive impact and even faced criticism from disgruntled fans during matches.

Assistant coach David Ocloo took charge for the remainder of the season, but the club is now in the process of appointing a new head coach before the start of the upcoming season.

The identity of the incoming coach has yet to be announced, and it remains to be seen how they will navigate the challenges and bring stability to the team.

The Hearts of Oak board recognizes the importance of addressing the instability within the technical department and aims to find a solution that will restore the club to its former glory.