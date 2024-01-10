3 hours ago

Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, a board member of Hearts of Oak, has criticized Black Stars coach Chris Hughton for not featuring Richmond Lamptey in the friendly against Namibia.

Lamptey, one of the three local players selected for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), was expected to make his debut in the match.

Expressing disappointment in Hughton's decision, Tamakloe called the coach "totally useless" and insisted that local players like Lamptey have a lot to offer the national team.

'I was told that the Asante Kotoko player (Richmond Lamptey) was not given the opportunity to play yesterday against Namibia.

"The coach (Chris Hughton) is totally useless. The idea is that we bring them from outside thinking that they are better than our local boys to which I disagree. I was expecting him to handle the local players in such a way that they could be better than the so-called foreign players that we have.

"Such an intelligent young man, what is the point in dragging him to the camp and failing to use him? I am really disappointed because that boy has a lot to offer.

"We have a lot of calibres like him in the system. Our problem is to get a coach who can handle them properly.

"It has happened in this country before where all the players invited to the Black Stars camp were local players and yet we won our games.

"I am surprised and this tells us that it is either we don't know what we are doing or the coaches we bring them in are useless and they can never help us," he added.

He argued that it's time to give local players the opportunity to compete with foreign-based players and emphasized the need for proper handling of these talents.

Tamakloe's criticism reflects a broader sentiment about the inclusion and utilization of local talents in the national team, with a call for a balanced approach that recognizes and nurtures the potential of players from the domestic league.

The discussion around the development and inclusion of local talents in national teams is not unique to Ghana and remains a topic of debate in many footballing nations.