39 minutes ago

Frank Nelson, a board member of Hearts of Oak, has openly acknowledged the disappointment brought by the club's performance and emphasized the necessity for hard work to achieve better results in the upcoming season.

Nelson candidly stated, "We have a lot of work to do before the start of the new season. We didn't finish in a position that we deserve. The fans are not happy, but we have to work and make things better."

Despite the disappointment, Nelson expressed gratitude for the crucial point earned in the match against Berekum Chelsea, which elevated their position on the table. He emphasized the importance of learning from their experiences.

"We will thank God for picking up a point in Berekum, which took us to another level on the table. We will learn our lessons," Nelson added.

In their final match of the 2022-23 season, the Phobians played out a goalless draw against Berekum Chelsea. Prior to this game, the Rainbow club had faced six defeats in their last seven Premier League matches, ultimately finishing the season in the 12th spot.

Looking ahead, Nelson stressed the need for significant improvements in performance, highlighting the club's determination to work hard during the offseason to rectify their shortcomings.

Hearts of Oak will strive to address their challenges, analyze their performance, and make necessary adjustments to ensure a more successful and satisfying season in the future.