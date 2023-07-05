57 minutes ago

Vincent Sowah Odotei, a board member of Hearts of Oak, has responded to recent allegations by asserting that he has never recruited ay player to the club.

Addressing the accusations directed towards him and his colleague Alhaji Akambi regarding the club's troubles, Odotei vehemently denied any involvement in player recruitment during his tenure at Hearts of Oak ad claims that wives of coaches rather manage players at the club.

Instead, he shifted the focus towards the active role of coaches' wives in managing players within the team.

Odotei attributed the allegations to political motivations, suggesting that they lacked substantial evidence and were driven by hidden agendas.

He emphasized the importance of a more thorough examination of the situation, urging critics to scrutinize their claims more closely.

"On record, I have never brought any player to Hearts of Oak. Some of the supporters who are vocal have their brothers in Hearts of Oak. Some of the coaches have their wives managing players in Hearts of Oak but have the audacity to come on air and talk about Odotei and Akambi. What these people are doing is just politics because there's no depth in what they are saying," Odotei stated.

Hearts of Oak recently faced a challenging situation as they narrowly avoided relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

Their fate was ultimately secured on the final day of the season with a crucial draw against Berekum Chelsea in a fiercely contested match.