2 hours ago

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo says Accra Hearts of Oak stand a chance of securing qualification to the group stages of the CAF Champions League if they are able to hold Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club for the first 20 minutes of their second leg tie.

Hearts of Oak defeated WAC by a slender 1-0 when the two sides clashed in the first leg tie at the Accra Sports Stadium in a game which the phobians dominated but could not convert their chances.

Isaac Mensah was the hero as he diverted a cross from Salifu Ibrahim from the left flank into the net in the 41st minute of the game.

He says that the phobians must also be wary of the harsh weather conditions that prevails in the maghrib region of Morocco as it can cause the players a lot.

"Hearts Of Oak should be very careful about the Morocco weather and the North Africans are very dangerous for first 20minutes,

Hearts need to hold them for first 20minutes if they are able to hold them, I think Hearts can make it to the group stage" he told Kumasi based Light FM.

The game will be played on Sunday 24th October at the Stade V Mohammed at 19:00GMT.

The winner of both legs will progress to the group phase whereas the loser drops to the CAF Confederations Cup.