1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak's assistant coach, David Ocloo, expressed his frustration over the team's lack of finishing in their recent Ghana Premier League match against Legon Cities FC.

In the encounter, which took place over the weekend, Ocloo observed from the bench as his team, the Phobians, suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Royals.

Throughout the game, Hearts of Oak had numerous chances to score but were unable to convert them into goals, leading to their downfall.

In his post-match interview, Ocloo expressed his concern, highlighting his confusion as to why the players are able to finish difficult chances during training but struggle with easy chances in actual matches.

"In situations like this, you need character. We created a lot of chances, but the trend continues. We miss glaring chances, and honestly, I don't understand it. In training, my players convert difficult chances, but in a game, they squander them," bemoaned Coach David Ocloo.

The coach emphasized that the team will continue to work hard in training to rectify their finishing issues and turn things around in their final two matches of the Ghana Premier League season.

Hearts of Oak will strive to address their missed opportunities and aim for improved performance as they seek positive results in their upcoming games.