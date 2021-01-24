3 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak were halted in their tracks at Berekum where they dropped points against Chelsea in their match day ten game played on Saturday afternoon.

The phobians were hanging in at some point in the game with their goalkeeper Richmond Ayi the only difference between the phobians and a defeat.

But head coach Kosta Papic was not happy with his sides display after the goalless draw against Berekum Chelsea.

The host have been dreadful and underwhelming at time this season but they were the better side for much of the game but for poor finishing and the heroics of the Hearts goalie it could have been a different results.

Speaking after the game, Papic expressed his frustration at his side's display as it was bereft of the dedication and commitment but admitted the poor pitch in Berekum was also a factor.

"I'm not happy because my players didn’t mean business although the grounds (pitch) was not good for our normal play."

"It seems my players were Ok with the draw. If you want to win the league, you have to win every game."

Hearts will next play against the impressive Great Olympics in a local derby in their match day 11 clash.