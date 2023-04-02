29 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo has sung the praises of his central defensive pair of Caleb Amankwah and Konadu Yiadom for their impressive performance in their goalless drawn game against Dreams FC on Saturday.

The phobians had the chance to have moved to the summit of the betPawa Premier League level on points with Aduana Stars with a win but that was not the case.

The away side started the game on the front foot as they probed for the elusive opener but Dreams FC defended stoically at the back.

“I previously mentioned that Caleb is a warrior, and I believe Konadu is learning a lot from him. Both of them are fantastic. They were brilliant on Wednesday and again today.”

Hearts of Oak will host Nsoatreman FC in the capital in the next round of games.