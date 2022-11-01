11 minutes ago

Coach Slavko Matic has called on Hearts fans to continuously throw their support behind the team. He believes that will go the extra mile to strengthen and motivate the players to give out their utmost best each time they took to the field to represent the club.

Speaking to heartsofoaksc.com, Coach Matic outlined the important roles football fans play in the success stories of clubs.

“We know the fans want more from this team. We will continue to work harder to satisfy every Phobian and gain their respect but that will also mean they giving us their maximum support at all times”.

The Serbian trainer has urged the fans to back them to perform so he has also accepted the challenge to ensure that the technical team does it’s best to improve on the performances of the team. He reiterated for example that their presence at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday contributed to the victory over Bibiani GoldStars.

He took the opportunity to expressed his gratitude to the fans for coming to cheer the team. He was also quick to add that there is a direct correlation between good performance of the team and how supporters thronged to the stadium in their numbers. The players on their part also showed appreciation to the supporters for coming to cheer them on to victory last Saturday.

Matic will lead his team to training on Tuesday to start with their preparation towards the match-day-5 away game against Kotoku Royals at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.