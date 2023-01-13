1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic has made a quick return to Ghana after traveling to his home country of Serbia.

According to sources, the gaffer went to his country to seek medical attention but has now returned from his trip.

"Coach Matic is back from Serbia. He is expected to resume work today with the squad. Welcome back to Ghana Coach Matic" the club announced on their Twitter handle.

The 48-year-old Serbian coach replaced Samuel Boadu and has overseen eight matches in the Ghana Premier winning five, drawing two and losing just one in all competitions.

In his absence, assistant coach David Ocloo has been in charge of the team overseeing a win against Tamale City and a draw against King Faisal on Thursday in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts have a number of injury worries while the bulk of their first-team squad is currently with the Black Galaxies squad for the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

The phobians have Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Suraj Seidu, Gladson Awako, Konadu Yiadom, and Dennis Korsah with the Galaxies squad in Algeria.