Accra Hearts of Oak coach Slavko Matic has made a quick dash to his home country of Serbia with the club's matches rescheduled for now.

According to the club, the Serbian tactician has gone back home mid-season to seek medical attention.

The phobians have been granted permission by the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to have their next league match against Tamale City postponed as they have a record number of players with the Black Galaxies squad in Algeria.

Hearts have a number of injury worries while the bulk of their first-team squad is currently with the Black Galaxies squad for the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

The phobians have Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Suraj Seidu, Gladson Awako, Konadu Yiadom, and Dennis Korsah with the Galaxies squad in Algeria.

While there are injury concerns for the likes of Samuel Inkoom, and Zakaria Yakubu, Enoch Asubonteng was red-carded in their last game against Bechem United.

The 48-year-old Serbian coach replaced Samuel Boadu and has overseen eight matches in the Ghana Premier winning five, drawing two and losing just one in all competitions.

He is expected to return for Hearts of Oak's next game on January 12 against King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League while assistant coach David Ocloo will take charge until the Serbian returns.