Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak have declared their star player Salifu Ibrahim fit for the club's second leg trip to Algerian side JS Saoura CAF Confederation Cup play off.

The player was substituted in the 48th minute by Isaac Agyenim Boateng last Sunday in the phobians 2-0 win over JS Souara at the Accra Sports Stadium after suffering an injury on Sunday, November 27, 2021 during the first leg.

His place in the team ahead of the first leg was in huge doubt but the club has clarified his situation ahead of the second leg game.

Salifu Ibrahim opened the scores for the phobians in the first half with a diving header after a neat team goal with Daniel Afriyie providing the assist.

"He overstretched the groin ligament and had to be substituted on Sunday in our match against JS Saoura of Algeria. Thankfully the doctors have worked on him and he his ok now. He is currently with the team preparing for Sunday's assignment," wrote the club on Twitter.

Hearts of Oak travel to Algiers with a 2-0 advantage and will need to avoid any defeat of 3-0 margin to secure a place in the group stages of CAF's second tier competition.

