9 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Algerian side JS Souara 2-0 in the first leg of their CAF Confederations Cup first leg clash at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The phobians should have plundered in more goals but as usual they were wasteful with the numerous chances that came their way and will hope they will not rue those missed chances when they travel to Algeria.

Head coach of JS Saoura, Beliad Larbi has admitted that his side were lucky to get away with just a 2-0 defeat against Hearts of Oak as their host should have hammered them.

Speaking in his post-match interview, coach Beliad Larbi heaped praises on the Ghana champions and admits they should have conceded more goals.

“A very good display from Hearts of Oak, they could have scored us more goals but it looks like their 2-0 defeat against Ashanti Gold affected them today. However we will prepare for the second leg,” Coach Beliad Larbi stated.

The second leg of the tie will be played in Algiers on December 5, 2021.