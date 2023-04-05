1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak on Tuesday afternoon walloped lower-tier side Apam City FC in a friendly match at their Pobiman Sports Complex.

David Ocloo's side won the game 7-2 as there was a triple brace each from Victor Aidoo, Amankwah Baafi, Linda Mtange and Benjamin Yorke added one goal to complete the rout.

Hearts of Oak have no game in midweek and will get back to action over the weekend so played the friendly game to keep their sharpness.

The phobians were held to a goalless drawn game last Saturday against Dreams FC and will be hoping to return to winning ways in the coming games.

It is to help Hearts of Oak prepare for their match day 26 clash against Nsoatreman FC over the weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium.