A delegation from capital based club Accra Hearts of Oak attended the final funeral rights of the late mother of the club's former captain Mahatma Otoo.

The delegation included the club's Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo and some members of the club's supporters.

Mahatma Otoo lost his mother Love Habibatu Ankrah in March this year after a short ailment but with the restrictions on funerals strictly in force she was buried on Saturday 25th July in Accra.

"A delegation from Hearts of Oak today attended the final funeral rites ceremony of the late mother of our former captain, Mahatma Otoo," the club posted on Twitter.

Mahatma Otoo played for Hearts of Oak between 2009 to 2013, and was captain of the club before leaving for pastures anew.

He made 117 appearances for the club, scoring 56 times.

