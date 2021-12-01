2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have this afternoon departed for Algeria ahead of their CAF Confederations Cup second leg clash against JS Souara on Sunday.

The Ghanaian champions have a healthy 2-0 advantage heading into the second leg tie.

Goals from midfielder Salifu Ibrahim and his replacement Isaac Agyenim Boateng helped the phobians overcome the Algerian side.

The phobians are traveling to Algeria with a 23 man squad and will need to avoid a defeat of 3-0 margin to progress to the group stage.

Hearts started in the CAF Champions League and defeated Guinean side CI Kaamsar in the preliminary stage but lost to Moroccan side Wydad AC 6-2 on aggregate to drop into the CAF Confederations Cup.

Below is the 23-man squad for the game:

Richard Atta, Fatawu Mohammed, William Denkyi, Mohammed Alhassan, James Sewornu, Ansah Botchway, Salim Adams, Salifu Ibrahim, Isaac Mensah, Kofi Kodji, Afriyie Barnie.

Richard Baidoo, Emmanuel Nettey, Nuru Sulley, Caleb Amakwa, Victor Aidoo, Suraj Seidu, Agyenim Boateng, Raddy Ovouka, Asubonteng Enock, Larry Sumaila, Patrick Razak, and Ayi Richmond.