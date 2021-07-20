2 hours ago

Coach of West African Football Academy (WAFA),Prosper Narteh Ogum has commended Accra Hearts of Oak for winning the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League title.

Despite his side WAFA beating Hearts of Oak 1-0 in their match day 34 clash at Sogakope, the trainer believes the Accra based club a re worthy winners.

Speaking after inflicting a 1-0 win over the rainbow boys to finish 3rd on the league log, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogun indicated Hearts of Oak deserve to win the league title

"I honestly think they (Hearts of Oak) deserves to be Ghana Premier League champions," he said after their win on Saturday.

"If you watch them, their pattern of play is amazing and credit to Samuel Boadu for transforming the team.

"The Hearts of Oak player can run and track their opponents well and for me, they have done very and they deserve to be winners," he added.

The phobians ended a 12 year wait for the Ghana Premier League title after edging fierce rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Since winning the league title in 2009 under Serbian trainer Kostadin Papic, coach Samuel Boadu has masterminded a first league title for Hearts.

The club's march towards the league title began with their third coach of the season after a stop start approach from Edward Oddom the phobians replaced him with the man who won their last league title Kosta Papic but after barely three months in charge he left his post.

Coach Samuel Boadu unceremoniously left Medeama SC at the start of the second round and joined Hearts of Oak a week later just before the second round started.

Under his watch in 18 matches the former Asokwa Deportivo gaffer won 11 matches drew 4 and lost just three matches to win the Ghana Premier League title.

Coach Samuel Boadu has won his first trophy as a coach as he has been unlucky with Medeama the last three years when his side were leading the league table but the league was truncated due to differing matters.

The victory means the 2000 CAF Champions League winner will be making a return to Africa's most pretigious club competition for the first time in a decade.

The Ghanaian giants last success on the continent was winning the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004, the first club to win the second tier club competition on the continent. They beat rivals Asante Kotoko on penalties to win the trophy.