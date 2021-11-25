2 hours ago

Former Hearts defender Dan Quaye is optimistic that the dire run by the phobians will soon change as he says last season the rainbow club started on a bad note but ended up winning the league.

The phobians have endured a dreadful start to the defence of their Ghana Premier League title having failed to win a single game in four matches.

Hearts have drawn three matches against Legon Cities, WAFA and Aduana Stars before losing 2-0 to AshantiGold SC last Sunday at the Len Clay Stadium.

It appears pressure is mounting on the former Medeama gaffer but he has a lot of credit in the bank after winning the double last season.

Speaking in an interview with Koforidua based Aben FM, the former Black Stars defender says that he knows his former side will turn around their campaign.

“The league is young so I believe thing will change for Hearts of Oak. Even last season, the team did not start well but they ended up winning the Ghana Premier League”

“I know a team that started well and were on top of the table last season but at the end of the campaign Hearts of Oak overtook them and won the league”

“I believe they are getting the match fitness after defeat to WAC of Morocco. The league started not long ago and I trust the confidence level of the players will improve going forward. So, the advice I will give to the fans is to exercise patience with the team and I believe things will change” he said.