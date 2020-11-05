1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak threw away a two goal lead in a pre-season friendly match played on Wednesday with lower tier side Proud United at the Glow Lamp Academy.

It is the second pre-season game the phobians have drawn after a 1-1 drawn game with Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs last week.

Coach Odoom's side took a comfortable two nil lead with goals coming from Michelle Sarpong in the 24th minute and then another from midfielder Emmanuel Nettey in the 42nd minute.

The lower tier side fought back strongly in the second half and pulled a goal back in the 49th minute of the game through Adjaho and then the leveler was scored by Amoo in the 90th minute.

Hearts will round up their pre-season preparations with a game against Elmina Sharks at the Glow Lamp Academy before returning to Accra.