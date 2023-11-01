40 minutes ago

In a much-needed turnaround, Hearts of Oak brought an end to their winless streak in the Ghana Premier League with an impressive victory over defending champions Medeama SC.

The Phobians, who had drawn their last three matches following a defeat to Bofoakwa Tano at the Coronation Park, finally rediscovered their winning form by defeating Medeama SC 3-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Remembering their previous loss to the Yellow and Mauves at the same venue, Martin Koopman's side began the game with a fierce determination to create goal-scoring opportunities, which eventually bore fruit.

The standout performer of the match was Hamza Issah, who netted a remarkable brace.

In the 17th minute, he received a long pass, deceived the last defender, and unleashed a powerful shot beyond the goalkeeper to give his team the lead.

This came after Godknows Djakpasu had canceled out Hearts of Oak's initial goal, which was an own goal resulting from Salifu Ibrahim's corner kick in the sixth minute.

Hamza Issah secured his second goal of the match and Hearts of Oak's third when he found himself at the end of a well-executed counterattack in the 34th minute, sealing a well-deserved win.

The victory is expected to alleviate the pressure on both the players and the coaching staff, who have faced a challenging period in the league.

This significant win has elevated Hearts of Oak to the 13th position on the league table with nine points, and they will aim to build on this momentum when they face Karela United in their upcoming match.