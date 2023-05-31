2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak, the renowned Ghanaian premier club, is contemplating leveraging their partnership with TSG Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati to facilitate the selection of a new coach.

Since the departure of Serbian trainer Slavko Matic in March, the club has been operating without a permanent coach.

Assistant Coach David Ocloo has been assuming the role of caretaker coach for the remaining Premier League matches.

Prosper Narteh Ogum, a former coach of Asante Kotoko, is emerging as the frontrunner for the vacant position.

While Hearts officials are open to the possibility of Ogum taking charge, they are exploring all avenues and tapping into the resources and expertise provided by their foreign partners to ensure the appointment of a skilled coach for a successful future.

According to Graphic Sports, an insider from Hearts of Oak has confirmed that the club may seek assistance from their international partners if they are unable to secure a local coach, which remains their preferred choice.

The source revealed that Ogum is highly regarded as a coach and is being considered for the position, although there have been no official discussions with him as of yet.

Furthermore, even before appointing a new manager, the club's management plans to send the current technical staff for an attachment with TSG Hoffenheim, a second-tier German league team.

This attachment program aims to acquire fresh knowledge and experiences to prepare for the upcoming season.

By exploring their partnership with TSG Hoffenheim and FC Cincinnati, Accra Hearts of Oak aims to make a strategic move in their quest for a qualified coach and to enhance their technical capabilities for future successes.