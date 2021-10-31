6 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak maintained an unwanted status quo as they failed to win a League opener for the 3rd consecutive time after their 0-0 scoreline with Legon Cities in the 2021/22 season.

The Phobians commenced their title defence on Sunday at the Accra sports where they have not lost a match in their last 23 outings but it the results only means they are yet to win their matday 1 encounter since they beat New Edubiase in the 2015/16 season under Japanese Kenechi Yatsuhashi.

Their two previous league openers have seen them drawing 0-0 with Inter Allies in the 2016/17 season and drawing 2-2 with Ashgold in the 2020/21 season.

Withing those periods were two cancelled league seasons of 2017/18 and 2019/20 and still the Rainbow lads failed to clinch a win in either of them.

Coming back from a heavy defeat in the hands of WAC of Morocco in their Champions League clash, it was the Phobians who started on a good note but where denied by Legon Cities to use them to break a 6 year-old record.

They staged an intense pressure on the visitors in the first fifteen minutes of the game but goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi denied them from opening the score in the early minutes.

They attacked dangerously and lived dangerously as Cities attackers led by Jona Attuquayefio prove they had what it takes to beat the host at the Accra sports stadium.

The Phobians had many scoring opportunities which were blocked by goalkeeper Ofori Antwi, but on some few scary moments it was Richard Attah who saved the situation for the 20 times league Champions.

They managed to pick one point and are lying 12th on the league table.

They travel next week to play WAFA in mayday two of the Lemier League