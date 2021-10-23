26 minutes ago

Legendary former Hearts and Ghana player Mohammed Polo says that supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak should lower their lofty ambitions as their side face Moroccan side WAC in the second leg of the CAF Champions League.

Hearts of Oak defeated WAC by a slender 1-0 when the two sides clashed in the first leg tie at the Accra Sports Stadium in a game which the phobians dominated but could not convert their chances.

Isaac Mensah was the hero as he diverted a cross from Salifu Ibrahim from the left flank into the net in the 41st minute of the game.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Light FM, the dribbling magician says fans of his former side should lower their expectation since this is a new Hearts of Oak side.

"Hearts Of Oak's one goal against WAC wasn't favourable to Hearts but this is new generation of Hearts team."

"We hope for the best against WAC but again hearts fans should manage their expectations in this game" he added.

The second leg game will be played on Sunday 24th October at the Stade V Mohammed at 19:00GMT.

The winner of both legs will progress to the group phase whereas the loser drops to the CAF Confederations Cup.