51 minutes ago

Richmond Ayi, the goalkeeper for Hearts of Oak, is calling on the team's fans to maintain their unwavering support despite a difficult start to the season.

Ayi is confident that the team will overcome their current challenges and achieve success, even though their performance has fallen below the high standards they are accustomed to.

Hearts of Oak has only managed one victory in six games so far, a performance that is below their usual standards.

Last season, they narrowly avoided relegation, and they have only scored two goals in their current campaign, finding themselves in the relegation zone.

Ayi, who was in goal for Hearts of Oak during their recent draw against Bibiani Goldstars, is looking ahead to their upcoming match against champions Medeama on Wednesday.

He expressed his optimism, stating, "It's not over yet. I will plead with the fans to continue supporting, and we will make them proud."

Ayi's words reflect the team's determination to turn their season around and prove their capability to achieve better results in the future.