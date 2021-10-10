4 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak will this afternoon play a friendly match against lower tier side Dzida FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This forms part of the clubs preparation to face north African side Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco in the finals stage of the CAF Champions League preliminary stage.

Hearts will charge fans GHC10 in the game which started at 3pm this afternoon local Ghana time.

They have already defeated Tema Youth in a similar friendly and will be hoping to add the lower tier side today.

The Ghana champions will face Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club of Cassablanca later this month in the final round of the CAF Champions League prliminary stage.

The phobians defeated Guinean side CI Kamsar in a one off game in the first stage of the preliminary round and will face the Moroccan side for their troubles.

The winner of the tie will qualify to the group stages of the Champions League while the loser drops the CAF Confederation Cup.