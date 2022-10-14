10 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have opened talks with the head coach of Samartex FC, Annor Walker over the possibility of taking over the vacant coaching job at the club.

The former Great Olympics coach joined newly-promoted side FC Samartex after departing Great Olympics at the start of the 2021/2022 season.

Annor Walker signed a two-year deal with the Timber boys that will keep him at the club until 2024 but Hearts of Oak are determined to pay off the contract of the coach after the Samreboi club granted them permission to speak to the coach.

Hearts of Oak have been linked with the appointment of Serbian trainer Slavko Matic who is currently in Ghana but it appears the club's Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV has grown cold feet about his appointment.

It is believed that Togbe Afede prefers the appointment of Annor Walker as the new coach with his stock rising on the local scene.

Togbe Afede has reportedly held first round of talks with the veteran gaffer open to the idea of a return to Accra to coach Hearts of Oak.

The club is expected to hold further rounds of talks to firm up the appointment with an announcement imminent in the coming days.

Hearts have been linked with coaches such as Ernst Middendorp, Slavko Matić, Prosper Nartey Ogum, and Karela United FC coach Bismark Kobby Mensah since Samuel Boadu was axed by the club.

Walker has previously coached local teams; Nania FC, Kpando Hearts of Lions and Berekum Chelsea.

He is currently the coach of the local Black Stars team called Black Galaxies and helped them qualify for the CHAN tournament after an eight-year hiatus.

In the meantime, David Ocloo will guide the team till the appointment of a substantive coach.