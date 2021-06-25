44 minutes ago

The Sports media is hereby informed that accreditation for Sunday’s Ghana Premier League match day 31 tie between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will be ready for collection Saturday afternoon.

Journalists are advised to contact the Public Relations Office of the National sports Authority at the Accra Sports stadium from mid-day for identification and collection.

Members of the media are to note that those without accreditation will not be granted access to the media stand and the press centre.

Find attached Journalists who have been accredited to cover the match.

MEDIA LIST FOR HEARTS OF OAK VS ASANTE KOTOKO

GFA COMMUNICATIONS