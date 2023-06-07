2 hours ago

Kwame Opare Addo, the Public Relations Officer of Hearts of Oak, has categorically denied allegations suggesting that the team's current slump in form is a result of match manipulations.

The Phobians have experienced a string of disappointing defeats, including a humiliating loss at home to Medeama SC a few weeks ago.

In that particular match, the reigning champions of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League suffered a crushing 5-1 defeat against Medeama SC at the Accra Sports Stadium. This raised concerns about the players' dedication and even prompted some former players to call for investigations into the authenticity of the results.

However, Opare Addo has vehemently refuted these claims, stating that the club is simply going through a challenging period, and the authorities are actively working to address the situation.

"Rumors suggesting that Hearts of Oak has been involved in match-fixing are mere speculations," Opare Addo asserted during an interview on Asempa FM.

"After our loss to Samartex, the board convened a meeting with the technical team to identify the issues contributing to our poor form. We also engaged the players in discussions," he revealed to Asempa FM.

"We made efforts to rectify the situation and steer the team back to a positive trajectory for winning, but unfortunately, the results did not immediately improve," he added.

Opare Addo further expressed the club's ongoing commitment to motivating the players and turning their fortunes around.

Hearts of Oak currently sits in 11th place with 45 points, just three points above the relegation zone. On the final day of the Ghana Premier League, they will face Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park.

Despite their recent struggles, the team remains determined to bounce back and finish the season on a positive note.