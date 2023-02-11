14 minutes ago

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Slavko Matic has named his 19-man squad list that will play in their match day 17 clash against Berekum Chelsea later today.

Hearts will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon when they host Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The capital-based side have had a defeat and a draw in the last two games making their quest for a league title improbable.

Two new signings made the squad with the likes of Albert Eonde and Kwabena Anane involved while the trio of Isaac Mensah, Yassan Ouatching and Kwadwo Obeng Junior miss out.

Players who played at the CHAN including Gladson Awako, Konadu Yiadom and Suraj Seidu have all been named in the squad for the clash.

Below is the Hearts of Oak 19-man squad list:

GOALKEEPERS

Richmond Ayi

Benjamin Nana Yeboah

DEFENDERS

Samuel Inkoom

Dennis Korsah

Kwabena Anane

Robert Addo Sowah

Zakari Yakubu

Konadu Yiadom

MIDFIELDERS:

Eric Esso

Yaw Amankwaa Baafi

Gideon Asante Yeboah

Gladson Awako

Seidu Suraj

Faisal Adams

FORWARDS:

Benjamin Yorke

Clinton Appiah

Victor Aidoo

Don Linda Mtange

Albert Eonde