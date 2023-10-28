4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman, has unveiled a 22-player squad for their upcoming crucial fixture against Goldstars in Bibiani at Dun's Park on Saturday.

The 'Phobians' have struggled in recent times, managing to score just one goal in their last five league games, and they are eager to turn their fortunes around in this match.

The Dutch coach has retained faith in 21 players who were part of the squad for their previous game, with the only change being the inclusion of Zakari Yakubu in place of Kwabena Anane.

Unfortunately, David Oppong Afrane and promising young talent Gideon Asante, despite resuming training earlier in the week, were not included in the squad as they have not fully recovered. They are expected to be available for selection from match-day eight.

Below is the full squad:

Richard Attah (GK)

Richmond Ayi (GK)

Kofi Agbesimah

Kelvin Osei Assibey

Dennis Korsah

Leviticus Arthur

Michael Ampadu

Apatasi Winimi Kwame Nsoh

Salifu Ibrahim

Martin Karikari

Nuredeen Aziz

Eric Esso

Suraj Seidu

Enoch Asubonteng

Zakari Yakubu

Hamza Issah

Kashala Ramos

Linda Mtange

Albert Eonde

Michelle Sarpong

Evans Adomako