Hearts of Oak head coach, Martin Koopman, has unveiled a 22-player squad for their upcoming crucial fixture against Goldstars in Bibiani at Dun's Park on Saturday.
The 'Phobians' have struggled in recent times, managing to score just one goal in their last five league games, and they are eager to turn their fortunes around in this match.
The Dutch coach has retained faith in 21 players who were part of the squad for their previous game, with the only change being the inclusion of Zakari Yakubu in place of Kwabena Anane.
Unfortunately, David Oppong Afrane and promising young talent Gideon Asante, despite resuming training earlier in the week, were not included in the squad as they have not fully recovered. They are expected to be available for selection from match-day eight.
Below is the full squad:
Richard Attah (GK)
Richmond Ayi (GK)
Kofi Agbesimah
Kelvin Osei Assibey
Dennis Korsah
Leviticus Arthur
Michael Ampadu
Apatasi Winimi Kwame Nsoh
Salifu Ibrahim
Martin Karikari
Nuredeen Aziz
Eric Esso
Suraj Seidu
Enoch Asubonteng
Zakari Yakubu
Hamza Issah
Kashala Ramos
Linda Mtange
Albert Eonde
Michelle Sarpong
Evans Adomako
