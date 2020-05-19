1 hour ago

Former Hearts of midfielder Charles Allotey says current head coach Edward Nii Odoom is not fit to lead the club to success.

The former player says that his output is proves that he cannot handle the team as player performances have dropped drastically.

Allotey says that Odoom should be demoted to the junior ranks and find a suitable replacement.

The former midfielder in an interview with TV3 says he feels the club needs a new manager at the helm.

"Is very low very low they should give him Auroras and find a better coach . For instance you can check the club's performance when Grant was there and when he took over."

"The performance of the players has been going down and down

As for me I think he is too slow and cannot handle Hearts of Oak there are some old players who have CAF license A they should give them the job."

"If I was a player I would not have listened to him when he talks or issue instructions.

He is not fit for Hearts of Oak and should be sent to coach Auroras. For instance a player like Bernard Arthur at Liberty he was playing but at Hearts he can't play." he added.