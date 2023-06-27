2 hours ago

Former Great Olympics coach Annor Walker is reportedly close to becoming the new head coach of Hearts of Oak, one of the biggest clubs in Ghana.

Negotiations have been ongoing between Walker and the club, which could potentially lead to his departure from his current two-year contract with Samartex, signed last season.

Despite having one year left on his Samartex contract, Walker has been attracted to Hearts of Oak due to the club's prestigious stature. He aims to lead the team into the upcoming season and revive their performance after a disappointing previous season, where they narrowly avoided relegation on the final day.

Walker brings a wealth of experience to the role, having managed several clubs in Ghana, including Berekum Chelsea.

He also had the opportunity to coach the Black Stars' local-based team, the Black Galaxies, at the African Nations Championship earlier this year. His expertise and track record make him a strong candidate for the coaching position at Hearts of Oak.

During the previous season, Hearts of Oak concluded the campaign under caretaker manager David Ocloo after the dismissals of Samuel Boadu and his replacement Slavko Matic. The club faced challenges and hostility from fans during training sessions.

Initially, there were reports linking former Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum to the Hearts of Oak job. However, it appears that the club's focus has shifted towards Annor Walker, who has also shown interest in the position.

If the negotiations are successful, Walker will have the opportunity to make a significant impact at Hearts of Oak and guide the team to a more successful campaign.