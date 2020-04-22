1 hour ago

Coach of Nkoranza Warriors Stephen Frimpong Manso has drawn comparisons between new Hearts of Oak signing Eric Dizan and Newcastle's Christian Atsu.

According to the former Asante Kotoko trainer,who worked with the forward during his stint with Stade Abidjan after leaving Karela United,Dizan's key attribute is his pace and eye for goal.

The Phobians on Monday announced the signing of Ivorian winger Eric Dizan their fourth signing of the transfer window.

"Occasionally he can move infield as a striker especially on the counter break."he told Kumasi based Ashh Fm.

"Discipline wise he is very respectful and calm. He used to visit me at home when I was coach in Ivory Coast."

"He is a very good person just that he must adopt and should not get any problem outside"

"If he is able to adopt then he should have no problem at Hearts.

He is similar to Atsu in his playing style but they play on different flanks."

"I have worked with him and he is a very good player" he assured.