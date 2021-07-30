Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu has announced a 21-man squad for their FA Cup Semi-Final game against Medeama SC on Sunday.
The league champions, who are aiming for the double, will be battling out with Medeama SC in an all-important fixture in the FA Cup semis at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
A win over Medeama SC will hand them a place in the grand finale of the 2021 FA Cup for the second consecutive time after losing the 2017 finals to their arch-rival Asante Kotoko.
Midfielder gem Emmanuel Nettey has made a return from injury to make the squad list for the epic fixture this weekend as Abednego Tetteh, Michelle Sarpong and William Dankyi left out of the match-day squad.
Below is the 21-man full squad of Hearts of Oak
GOALKEEPERS
Ben Mensah
Richard Attah
Richmond Ayi
DEFENDERS
Fatawu Mohammed
Larry Sumaila
Raddy Ovouka
Mohammed Alhassan
James Sewornu
Caleb Amankwah
Robert Addo Sowah
MIDFIELDERS
Emmanuel Nettey
Abdul Manaf Gumah
Benjamin Afutu
Frederick Ansah Botchwey
Ibrahim Salifu
Dominic Eshun
FORWARDS
Isaac Mensah
Franklin Owusu
Victor Aidoo
Afriyie Barnie Daniel
Patrick Razak
