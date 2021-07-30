2 hours ago

Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu has announced a 21-man squad for their FA Cup Semi-Final game against Medeama SC on Sunday.

The league champions, who are aiming for the double, will be battling out with Medeama SC in an all-important fixture in the FA Cup semis at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

A win over Medeama SC will hand them a place in the grand finale of the 2021 FA Cup for the second consecutive time after losing the 2017 finals to their arch-rival Asante Kotoko.

Midfielder gem Emmanuel Nettey has made a return from injury to make the squad list for the epic fixture this weekend as Abednego Tetteh, Michelle Sarpong and William Dankyi left out of the match-day squad.

Below is the 21-man full squad of Hearts of Oak

GOALKEEPERS

Ben Mensah

Richard Attah

Richmond Ayi

DEFENDERS

Fatawu Mohammed

Larry Sumaila

Raddy Ovouka

Mohammed Alhassan

James Sewornu

Caleb Amankwah

Robert Addo Sowah

MIDFIELDERS

Emmanuel Nettey

Abdul Manaf Gumah

Benjamin Afutu

Frederick Ansah Botchwey

Ibrahim Salifu

Dominic Eshun

FORWARDS

Isaac Mensah

Franklin Owusu

Victor Aidoo

Afriyie Barnie Daniel

Patrick Razak