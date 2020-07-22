33 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of teenage striker Isaac Mensah.

The capital based club announced the signing of the player on a three year deal via their twitter handle.

"Accra Hearts of Oak is delighted to announce the signing of Isaac Mensah from Division One side Nkoranza Warriors. The teenage striker has signed a three-year contract at the club." the posted.

The deadly striker scored 8 goals for Nkoranza Warriors before the Division One League just like any other was truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mensah scored 4 goals in a single game against Gbewaa Fc in the league for his side.

Hearts of Oak have quietly augmented their squad during the second round till the coronavirus pandemic forced the Ghana Football Association to cancel the 2019/2020 season.

The phobians have already signed Nigerian forwrad Danjuma Kuti, Abednego Tetteh and Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali.

