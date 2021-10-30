57 minutes ago

Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu has announced a 22 man squad to kick start their Premier League title defence on Sunday against Legon Cities.

The defending champions will clash with the Royals at the Accra Sports just a week after their Champions League fiasco.

In the list announced on Saturday, Boadu has kept faith a team blended with old and new signings.

Young guys such as Ushau Adam Benjamin Yorke, Salim Adams and Enock Asubonteng will be looking forward to their Premier League debut in rainbow colours.

Head Coach, Samuel Boadu opens his title defence at the Accra Sports Stadium where the Phobians are on a 22-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

The Game will be live on STARTIMES ADEPA CHANNEL at exactly 3 pm on Sunday, 31st October 2021

Below is a full list of the squad for the game.

GOALKEEPERS

Richard Attah

Richmond Ayi

Richard Baidoo.

DEFENDERS

Fatawu Mohammed

Mohammed Alhassan

Nuru Sulley

Caleb Amankwah

Sumaila Larry

Raddy Ovouka

Robert Addo Sowah

William Dankyi

MIDFIELDERS

Emmanuel Nettey

Frederick Ansah Botchway

Ibrahim Salifu

Salim Adam

Ushau Adams

FORWARDS

Isaac Mensah

Afriyie Barnieh

Kofi Kordzi

Patrick Razak

Benjamin Yorke

Enock Asubonteng