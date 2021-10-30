Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak Samuel Boadu has announced a 22 man squad to kick start their Premier League title defence on Sunday against Legon Cities.
The defending champions will clash with the Royals at the Accra Sports just a week after their Champions League fiasco.
In the list announced on Saturday, Boadu has kept faith a team blended with old and new signings.
Young guys such as Ushau Adam Benjamin Yorke, Salim Adams and Enock Asubonteng will be looking forward to their Premier League debut in rainbow colours.
Head Coach, Samuel Boadu opens his title defence at the Accra Sports Stadium where the Phobians are on a 22-game unbeaten run in all competitions.
The Game will be live on STARTIMES ADEPA CHANNEL at exactly 3 pm on Sunday, 31st October 2021
Below is a full list of the squad for the game.
GOALKEEPERS
Richard Attah
Richmond Ayi
Richard Baidoo.
DEFENDERS
Fatawu Mohammed
Mohammed Alhassan
Nuru Sulley
Caleb Amankwah
Sumaila Larry
Raddy Ovouka
Robert Addo Sowah
William Dankyi
MIDFIELDERS
Emmanuel Nettey
Frederick Ansah Botchway
Ibrahim Salifu
Salim Adam
Ushau Adams
FORWARDS
Isaac Mensah
Afriyie Barnieh
Kofi Kordzi
Patrick Razak
Benjamin Yorke
Enock Asubonteng
Comments