1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have reportedly augmented their technical set up with the appointment of club legend Hesse Odamtten assistant to head coach Edward Nii Odoom.

According a report filed by Accra based Angel FM on Tuesday, the Accra based club has finally settled on Odamtten as their new assistant trainer after several months of working around the clock to fill the vacant position.

Hearts of Oak have been without an assistant coach since the sacking of Head Coach Kim Grant in December last year.

Odoom has been working for the Phobians without an assistant after taking over the senior team after the sacking of Kim Grant.

However, with preparation for the new Ghana Premier League season set to begin in the coming weeks, Hearts of Oak have strengthened their technical team with Hesse Odamtten who holds a CAF License A certificate.

He previously featured for the club and the Black Stars of Ghana in the early 80s and was reagarded as one of the best defenders.

Odamtten was a member of the Ghana squad that won the country's last Africa Cup of Nations title in 1982