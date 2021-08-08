2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak has won the double after beating Obuasi Ashanti Gold in the grand finale of the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup, equalling the feat of the famous 64 Battalions.

A heroic save and powerful hit by Goalkeepers Richard Attah ensure the Phobians win 8-7 in a shootout to add the enviable giant trophy to the league they won last month.

A goalless draw after 90 minutes and in extra time saw the two teams heading for the penalty shootout to decide that winner.

And it was Ashgold Goalkeeper Kofi Mensah who fired wide to end his team's dream of winning their second FA cup laurels.

The game which played at the Accra Sports Stadium was dominated by Ashantigold in the first half but lacked the cutting edge to score the opener. The game ended goalless in regular time as both teams failed to capitalise on their chances created.

Wonder boy Daniel Afriyie Barnieh was deferred Hearts of Oak's victory when his feebly kicked thei last kick into the waiting hands of goalkeeper Kofi Mensah.

That was Caleb Amankwah had missed the Phobian's third.

Amos Addai and David Abagna missed two out of AshantiGold’s opening three kicks despite Caleb Amankwah missing Hearts’ third penalty, the Phobians still had the advantage.

The two teams scored their next kicks as Benjamin Afutu and Seth Osei missed the 10th spot kick.

It was an ecstatic moment when Ashgold threw a huge chance of grabbing victory as Attah use his legs to block Osei's kick.

He become hero for slotting his penalty home after that magical save.

Kofi Mensah of AshantiGold opted for power and missed the target handing the title to Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians thus repeat history by winning the double for a record sixth time.

They last won such a feat in year 2000 when the 64 battalions, under the legendary Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, won the league and beat Okwahu United in that FA Cup.