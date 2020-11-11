26 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak board have approved the appointment of a new assistant coach for the club to help head coach Edward Nii Odoom.

Former Berekum Chelsea Coach Joseph Asare Bediako will in the coming days be appointed as assistant coach to the head coach.

Coach Joseph Asare Bediako left Berekum Chelsea after he was demoted to the position of Assistant coach after the appointment of former Hearts legend Hesse Odamtey as their new coach.

The former Tema Youth coach who has been an interim coach since Kim Grant was sacked last season has cried for help with an assistant on the technical bench.

He has been relying on other back room staff to help him in preparing the team for and during games.

Coach Asare Bediako was chosen after management had suggested his name to the board as the best person to assist Edward Nii Odoom.

Announcement about his appointment is expected to be done in the coming days to welcome the former Berekum Chelsea gaffer into the fold of the phobians.